Eugenio DeMasi, 85, loving husband of Lina (Oppedisano) DeMasi, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford.



Eugenio was born in Gioiosa Ionica, Reggio Calabria, Italy, August 1, 1933, a son of the late Raffaele DeMasi and Maria Rosa (Cirillo) DeMasi and had been a Meriden resident for many years. For the last 25 years, he had been employed alongside his wife at Angie Lu Tailors in Madison.



In addition to his wife Lina, he is survived by his three children Ralph DeMasi of Meriden, Theresa Balzano and her husband Alphonse of Madison; and Antonio DeMasi of Meriden; his cherished granddaughters Angelina and Lucia; his sister Theresa (Mrs. Luigi) Vumbaca of Meriden; his brothers Giuseppe DeMasi and his wife Isabella of Australia, Domenica DeMasi and his wife Hersilia of Italy; his sisters-in-law Maria DeMasi of Troy, NY, Sara DeMasi of Italy. Eugenio is also survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Oppedisano family in Italy, Australia and Argentina; and many nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Eleonora Trichilo; and his brothers Guilio, and Vincenzo DeMasi.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in memory of Eugenio may be sent to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT. 06405 For online condolences visit: www.yalesvillefh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019