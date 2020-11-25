Eugenio Ricciardi, 86, husband of the late Maria (Petrillo) Ricciardi, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Meriden Center. Born in Liberi, Italy on March 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Filippo and Angelina Ricciardi. He was employed by General Electric in Plainville and was a parishioner of Mt. Carmel Church in Meriden. In his spare time, Eugenio enjoyed gardening.
Left to treasure his memory are his two daughters, Gina Simone and her husband Joseph and Angelina Stephens and her husband Rex; his two sons, Philip Ricciardi and Raffaele Ricciardi; his five grandchildren, Rosanna, Anthony, Raffaele Jr., Michael and Alex; and his four great-grandchildren, Kaylyn, Liam, Miranda and Kaylee. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Giuseppe, his grandson Gino, two sisters and three brothers.
Due to the current pandemic, all services are private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.