1/1
Eugenio Ricciardi
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugenio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenio Ricciardi, 86, husband of the late Maria (Petrillo) Ricciardi, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Meriden Center. Born in Liberi, Italy on March 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Filippo and Angelina Ricciardi. He was employed by General Electric in Plainville and was a parishioner of Mt. Carmel Church in Meriden. In his spare time, Eugenio enjoyed gardening.

Left to treasure his memory are his two daughters, Gina Simone and her husband Joseph and Angelina Stephens and her husband Rex; his two sons, Philip Ricciardi and Raffaele Ricciardi; his five grandchildren, Rosanna, Anthony, Raffaele Jr., Michael and Alex; and his four great-grandchildren, Kaylyn, Liam, Miranda and Kaylee. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Giuseppe, his grandson Gino, two sisters and three brothers.

Due to the current pandemic, all services are private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved