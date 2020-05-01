Eva M. Lipka, 87 years old, of Wallingford, passed away on Wed., April 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Lipka for 57 years. Eva was born in Wallingford on May 13, 1932, to the late William and Lillian Quigley and was a lifelong resident of Wallingford. She was also a devoted parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection since the inception of the parish. Eva was one of 8 siblings. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Hugh Quigley, Frank Quigley, John Quigley, and Billy Quigley and was predeceased by two of her sisters Lillian Bonocchi and Eleanor Becker. She leaves a younger sister Kathleen Welch currently of Thompson, CT.
Eva attended Holy Trinity School and Lyman Hall High School. She was an avid bowler and softball player. She played fast pitch softball with the Wallingford Owlettes and went on to win the 1952 New England Regional Championship and competed in the world tournament in Toronto, Canada. Eva was a basketball and baseball mom to her four sons. She also loved attending her grandchildren's sporting, musical, drama, and graduation events. She faithfully read the newspaper every day. Eva leaves behind the family that she loved: her husband John Lipka of 57 years, Stephen (Lynn) Lipka of Durham, John (Michelle) Lipka of Southington, Michael (Kathryn) Lipka of Wethersfield and Tom (Karen) Lipka of Durham. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Daniel, Bryce, Cody, Kyle, Kara, Amanda, Matthew, Megan, Kailey, Lindsay, Eric, and Nicholas. Eva also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Eva's family expresses very deep gratitude for the outstanding care at the Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden, CT. Due to the health concerns of the coronavirus, there will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will take place at a later date. Interment will be private. Gifts in Eva's memory can be made to the staff of Benchmark Senior Living of Hamden at 35 Hamden Hills Drive, Hamden, CT 06518. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.