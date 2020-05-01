Eva M. Lipka
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva M. Lipka, 87 years old, of Wallingford, passed away on Wed., April 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Lipka for 57 years. Eva was born in Wallingford on May 13, 1932, to the late William and Lillian Quigley and was a lifelong resident of Wallingford. She was also a devoted parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection since the inception of the parish. Eva was one of 8 siblings. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Hugh Quigley, Frank Quigley, John Quigley, and Billy Quigley and was predeceased by two of her sisters Lillian Bonocchi and Eleanor Becker. She leaves a younger sister Kathleen Welch currently of Thompson, CT.

Eva attended Holy Trinity School and Lyman Hall High School. She was an avid bowler and softball player. She played fast pitch softball with the Wallingford Owlettes and went on to win the 1952 New England Regional Championship and competed in the world tournament in Toronto, Canada. Eva was a basketball and baseball mom to her four sons. She also loved attending her grandchildren's sporting, musical, drama, and graduation events. She faithfully read the newspaper every day. Eva leaves behind the family that she loved: her husband John Lipka of 57 years, Stephen (Lynn) Lipka of Durham, John (Michelle) Lipka of Southington, Michael (Kathryn) Lipka of Wethersfield and Tom (Karen) Lipka of Durham. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Daniel, Bryce, Cody, Kyle, Kara, Amanda, Matthew, Megan, Kailey, Lindsay, Eric, and Nicholas. Eva also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Eva's family expresses very deep gratitude for the outstanding care at the Benchmark Senior Living at Hamden, CT. Due to the health concerns of the coronavirus, there will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will take place at a later date. Interment will be private. Gifts in Eva's memory can be made to the staff of Benchmark Senior Living of Hamden at 35 Hamden Hills Drive, Hamden, CT 06518. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
With sincere sympathy & love.
Mary Albanese Carini
Friend
Oh how I loved Mrs Lipka - she ALWAYS had a smile on her face..couldnt ask for better neighbors - to Mr Lipka, Steve, Johnny, Mike and Tommy my sincerest condolences..she was just awesome ❤❤❤
John Rosen
Neighbor
Bryan Cannata
Friend
What a beautiful woman and a beautiful legacy. Condolences
Debbie and Reggie Regis
Family
My dear Eva I will miss you always, you always brighten up my day with I came into work and see the smile on your face. I will miss all the questions you would have for me on any given day, and I look forward to answer all your question. Eva you never had anything bad to say to anyone you always approach people with a honey, sweetheart, and God bless you. Eva was a social butterfly always trying to put a smile on somebody's face especially if she know that someone is having a bad day. Eva love to participate in My Father's House at Benchmark whether she was singing or reading the Bible out loud to all who was in the Father's House.
To the family of Eva, I would like to thank you for sharing and trusting the Staff at Benchmark at Hamden to love your mother, Wife, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law. I one can say that I loved her and I will miss my social butterfly.
Amelia.
Amelia Roderi
Friend
Viya con dios
Mrs. Lipka
STEVE P. WELLS JR. and family
Steve Wells
I worked with Eva and she was always smiling and cheerful. Such a sweet woman. Always talked so lovingly about her family. My sincerest condolences.
Renee Cote
Our thoughts and prayers with Stephen and Lynn and families during this difficult time. Always enjoyed seeing your Mom at your gatherings as she always had a smile and kind word to say. She will be missed. Hugs and prayers and love, Sean & Jeanne Ryan and family
Jeanne Ryan
Friend
My condolences to the Lipka family. Im sorry for the loss of your matriarch Ms Eva. Whenever you see her shes always so graceful and have a beautiful smile. Shell be missed. May she SIP

Love
Lora & William Allen
Lora Allen
Friend
Tom, Karen and family,
I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and love are with you during this difficult time. Love, Mary-Jean
Mary Jean Aimi
Friend
Eva was a loving and kind woman who I always will remember as the first in the room to share a bright smile and a friendly face. May she rest comfortably in peace in the loving arms of the Lord. With prayers for John, Michelle, Kyle, Kara and Amanda and all of her family at this difficult time.
The Schommer family
Friend
Our sympathy to the Lipka family..........
Ray and Judi Yale
Judi Yale
Neighbor
I am so sorry reading of your mothers passing. My condolences to all of your family.
Katie Piekarski
We are so very sorry for your loss. Mrs Lipka was such a beautiful lady, always with a bright smile that lit up her entire face. Her presence will be sorely missed at both the Dag and LH gyms. May God bless her and your families.
Sue and Nick Economopoulos
My deepest sympathy to her family, a lovely lady.
Gail McCormack
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved