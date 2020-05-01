My dear Eva I will miss you always, you always brighten up my day with I came into work and see the smile on your face. I will miss all the questions you would have for me on any given day, and I look forward to answer all your question. Eva you never had anything bad to say to anyone you always approach people with a honey, sweetheart, and God bless you. Eva was a social butterfly always trying to put a smile on somebody's face especially if she know that someone is having a bad day. Eva love to participate in My Father's House at Benchmark whether she was singing or reading the Bible out loud to all who was in the Father's House.

To the family of Eva, I would like to thank you for sharing and trusting the Staff at Benchmark at Hamden to love your mother, Wife, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law. I one can say that I loved her and I will miss my social butterfly.

Amelia.

Amelia Roderi

Friend