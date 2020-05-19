Eva Darrow Naples, 92, of Southington passed away on May 15, 2020 at her home, her family being present. The daughter of Marsden and Anna Darrow; Eva lived her life in Meriden and Southington, Connecticut. Eva is predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Naples, proprietor of the Berkley Market. Time spent with family and friends was Eva's passion and she welcomed all to her home for many gatherings. Her favorite activities have always included walking, reading and gardening; taking great pride in her daffodils and perennial flowers. Eva was a devoted member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southington. She served with compassion on the Women's Guild and as one of originators of the Caring and Sharing Committee. Eva retired in 2002 as a paraprofessional at Southington High School. Working with her students was a pleasure and joy. Eva is survived by her children Dawne, Peter (Diana), and Jeffrey (Suzanne); grandchildren Jonathon (Laura), Kristin, Taylor (Carly), Brandon (Suzanne), Kaitlyn, and Jennifer (Zachary); great-grandchildren; sisters Dorothy Johnson and Margaret Niland, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Services are being privately held and are under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the memorial fund at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol Street, Southington, CT 06489 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To share a memory with Eva's family during this difficult time, please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Services are being privately held and are under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the memorial fund at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol Street, Southington, CT 06489 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To share a memory with Eva's family during this difficult time, please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.