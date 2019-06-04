The Record-Journal Obituaries
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Evangelista "Jelita" Valentin Ramirez, 77, of Plantsville, beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, lost her battle with cancer on Sunday June 2, 2019 at her home.

She was predeceased by her husband, Severino Lopez Roman and many brothers and sisters, including her brother, Jose "Tono" Valentin Ramirez, who also lost his battle with cancer July 25, 2017. Evangelista also leaves behind her brother, Miguel Valentin of Hatillo, PR: her children: Adam V. Rivera, Maria M. Perez, Luz Z. Boehler, Elsa Rodriguez all of Meriden, Benny G. Perez of Zephyrhills, FL, Carlos R. Rodriguez of East Haven, Janet Perez-DeJesus of Plantsville, Isabel Rodriguez of Wallingford and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Maine and Puerto Rico.

Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, June 6th at 4:00 p.m. and pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will be held on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral when the funeral cortege will proceed to Sacred Heart Cemetery for her 9:30 a.m. graveside service. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019
