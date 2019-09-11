|
Evelyn Faye (White) Belanger, 81, of Meriden, passed away peacefully at Mid-State Medical Center on August 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian White. Faye worked as a talented typesetter for many years at the Record-Journal and Hull Printing Company.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Raymond W. Belanger, her sister Janice Lund, and brother Dale White. She is survived by her four children: Lorna Hartenstein and husband Gareth, son Joe Belanger and his significant other Eileen McCarthy, son Alfred Belanger and wife Cathy, and daughter Toni Webb and husband Roderick. Faye is also survived by ten grandchildren: Linsey Hartenstein, Ray Belanger, Tricia Kastelitz, Zak Belanger, James Belanger, Brian Belanger, Scott Belanger, Beth Belanger, Caitlin Parrish, Jacob Webb. She also leaves behind seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, September 14th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. A graveside service will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Faye's memory may be made to your local Salvation Army drop-off center; United Service Organizations, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077-7677; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 11, 2019