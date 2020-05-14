Evelyn Sadecki
1934 - 2020
Evelyn Masselle Sadecki, 85, of Meriden, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Westfield Manor, Meriden. She was born on July 3, 1934, a daughter of the late John and Emma Marcellino Masselle. She is survived by her children; Cindy Wright and her husband David of Plainville, Sandra Houston and her husband Harold of New Haven, Ronald Sadecki and his wife Susan of Harwinton, and Christina Papallo of Meriden, grandchildren; Tahj Papallo, Ashley and Crystal Wright, Jenna Sadecki, and Emma Houston, great-grandchild Jocelyn Smith, and long-time companion George Papallo. She is predeceased by her sister Shirley Waz and brother John Masselle. Evelyn worked in central supply for Masonicare for many years until her retirement. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Meriden. In her free time she was an avid NY Yankee and NASCAR fan. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and had an enormous heart, and selflessly took care of others. Evelyn's family would like to thank the staff of Westfield Manor in Meriden for their compassionate care for their mother during her time there.

Services are being privately held under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or to a charity of one's choice. To see Evelyn's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family during this difficult time, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
