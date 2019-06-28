The Record-Journal Obituaries
Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Beaverdale Cemetery
90 Pine Rock Avenue
New Haven., CT
Everett R. Hall Jr.


1928 - 2019
Everett R. Hall Jr. Obituary
Everett R. Hall, Jr., 90, entered Heaven on June 22, 2019 at Skyview Center, Wallingford.

Everett was born July 6, 1928, in Calais, ME, to the late Everett & Lois (Trafton) Hall, Sr. He spent his childhood in Hallowell, ME, and entered the US Air Force upon graduation from high school. His sweetheart, Gloria Evrard, followed her love, Everett R. Hall, Jr., to California where he was based in the US Air Force. They were married on April 14, 1952, at the Travis Air Force Base Chapel.

Upon Everett's discharge from the Air Force, Everett and Gloria returned back east to Gardiner, ME. They eventually settled in Wallingford, caring for and raising their two boys, Wayne and Dana. Everett was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed cars and dancing with his wife whenever possible. He loved dancing to big band swing and dressing up for a night of country western music and dancing.

Everett is survived by his children: Wayne M. Hall and his wife Denise of Homosassa, FL; and Dana E. Hall and his wife Mona, of Hopkinton, MA. His family legacy includes his grandchildren: Jason A. Hall of Homosassa, Florida; Danielle K Hall, Derek A. Hall, Kyle P. Hall and Brandon J. Hall of Hopkinton, MA. He also leaves behind his great-grandson: Eric S. Hall of Homosassa, FL.

Sincerest thanks to the nurses and staff at Skyview Center, who provided compassionate care for Everett and also cared for his beloved wife, Gloria.

Relatives and friends may call on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 1 to 2 PM at the BC Bailey Funeral Home, 273 South Elm St., Wallingford. A graveside service will be held immediately following calling hours at Beaverdale Cemetery, 90 Pine Rock Avenue, New Haven. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019
