Faith Jo-Ellen Mendoza
1976 - 2020
Faith Jo-Ellen Mendoza, 44, succumbed to colon cancer on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Port Jefferson, NY, on March 15, 1976, she resided for most of her life in Meriden, CT. Now she will sing with the angels in heaven.

Faith was passionate about making guests and their families feel welcome and in excellent care at Silver Springs Care Center in Meriden, CT. She had been looking forward to completing her associate's degree in business administration at Middlesex Community College.

Daughter of Elenor L. Baum and the late Harold L. Baum, she is survived by her children, Alyssa S. Sanchez, Briana M. Jackson, Chastity L. Mendoza, Danaiyla A. Mendoza, and Ethan J. Mendoza and her grandson, King J. Jackson, all of Meriden, CT. She is also survived by her sisters: Hope, Laurie, Carol (and spouse, Emmanuel), Maria, and Danielle; brothers, Harold, Gardie, and Jody; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Faith was devoted to her loved ones, who will hold onto countless memories forever.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com/obituary/faith-mendoza.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Luke E. DiMaria and the Staff of Brooklawn Funeral Home/Giuliano-Sagarino
November 1, 2020
May you rest in peace
Liz Cross
Friend
November 1, 2020
I love you with all my heart and I’m glad you’re in a better place and I’m proud and honored to call you My AUNT FAITH!!!!
Britney Mason
Family
November 1, 2020
My Darling Sister. There are still no words to express my personal pain of not seeing your shiny smile in person just one more time. Though we didn’t have a lifetime together, I am grateful for the years we did have. Especially, the years when we came together and were rather close. My renewal wedding, the outings, the kid’s, the laughs, you-me-Hope’s sister times together & discussions about dad, makeup talk and the “glue” in my hair do (lol)... and yes, our downs that never came back up. But, we loved one another and I still do! To hear you tell me in a whisper healed that hole in my soul, but it still hurts that we couldn’t pick from there. Nothing will ever change that we are Sisters forever!
Danielle Smith
Sister
October 31, 2020
My sincere condolences to Faith’s family. She was my friend at Silver for many years. I loved having lunch with her and sharing many laughs and how she called everyone honey. She will be missed!
Rose Pierce
Friend
October 31, 2020
Keep smiling. I miss you
Bolaji Ginter
Coworker
October 31, 2020
Faith- I miss you soo much but glad that you are finally at rest. I miss our talks together and words of encouragement. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sara
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
Always cared about. Her.
Jose Mendoza
Friend
October 31, 2020
My friend you will be missed you always had something good to say when we talked your kids are a reflection of you and we are blessed and honored to know you and your family
Angel Fernandez
Friend
October 31, 2020
To Faith family my prayers are with you that God will give you the strength that you Need at this time Faith Will definitely be missed please look to God for your help and your strength Love you all
Pastor Doris Rivers
October 31, 2020
Faith has always been my friend. She is loving and kind. Her Ambition was bigger than anyone I have ever met. She had so much fight in her, its hard to believe she is gone. Gone but not forgotten. REST UP my friend because you job as my angel has just begun. Correction your job as many peoples angel has just begun. This is so unreal to me and can't believe I waited so long to see you and now my chance is gone. My heart is broken and I can't explain the life lesson you have taught me. Your voice and the good old Silver Spring days keep replaying in my head. Keep singing cause I'm sure your dancing at the heaven gate. God please continue to take care of my friend and help guide her family. Cease their pain and assure them that they gained another angel. Much love my friend, rest up cause your job is not done. You are truly missed.

Sherine Bailey
Sherine Bailey
Friend
October 30, 2020
My dear sister Faith, I love you beyond words. My heart aches for the loss of your presence. However, I know you're at peace in heaven. " You and me us never part, makee-da-da."
Hope Baum
Sister
October 30, 2020
To Faiths beautiful children. Words cannot express how sorry i am to have watched you lose your mother. I am here for you when u need me. Please dont forget that. And to my dear friend Faith , who taught me so much. I no longer have u in my life to talk to and to make me feel positive. U hated to talk about us both passing someday. Please save me a spot in heaven. This is so hard for me to even write. I keep u close to my heart until the day we meet again. Familia forever...love, Celines
Celines Rodriguez
Friend
October 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss! My deepest condolences and sympathies to all the loved ones. May God comfort and console as only He knows how. Faith, you may be gone but not forgotten!
Nathanael Lopez Jr
Friend
