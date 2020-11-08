Faith has always been my friend. She is loving and kind. Her Ambition was bigger than anyone I have ever met. She had so much fight in her, its hard to believe she is gone. Gone but not forgotten. REST UP my friend because you job as my angel has just begun. Correction your job as many peoples angel has just begun. This is so unreal to me and can't believe I waited so long to see you and now my chance is gone. My heart is broken and I can't explain the life lesson you have taught me. Your voice and the good old Silver Spring days keep replaying in my head. Keep singing cause I'm sure your dancing at the heaven gate. God please continue to take care of my friend and help guide her family. Cease their pain and assure them that they gained another angel. Much love my friend, rest up cause your job is not done. You are truly missed.



