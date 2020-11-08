Faith Jo-Ellen Mendoza, 44, succumbed to colon cancer on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Port Jefferson, NY, on March 15, 1976, she resided for most of her life in Meriden, CT. Now she will sing with the angels in heaven.
Faith was passionate about making guests and their families feel welcome and in excellent care at Silver Springs Care Center in Meriden, CT. She had been looking forward to completing her associate's degree in business administration at Middlesex Community College.
Daughter of Elenor L. Baum and the late Harold L. Baum, she is survived by her children, Alyssa S. Sanchez, Briana M. Jackson, Chastity L. Mendoza, Danaiyla A. Mendoza, and Ethan J. Mendoza and her grandson, King J. Jackson, all of Meriden, CT. She is also survived by her sisters: Hope, Laurie, Carol (and spouse, Emmanuel), Maria, and Danielle; brothers, Harold, Gardie, and Jody; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Faith was devoted to her loved ones, who will hold onto countless memories forever.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com/obituary/faith-mendoza
