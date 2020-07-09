Faith L. Merriman, 63, of Cheshire, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Faith was born on February 24, 1957 in New Britain to the late Dudley Merriman and Charlotte (Ashworth) Merriman Hammick. She loved art, animals and being outdoors, especially skiing in Massachusetts with the Fredette and Ashworth families and spending her summers at the beach in Charleston, RI with the Merrimans. Faith also enjoyed working at Aetna and the bank. Faith is survived by her mother, Charlotte Hammick and her husband, Bill Hammick Jr. of Plantsville, her sister, Violet Skrzyniarz and her loving family; Marleen (Paul) and her children, Christian, Hailey and Nichole, Tara (John) and Addison, Holly, Todd (Danielle) and Ethan, Cory (Niki) and Shawn (Lisah). In addition to her father Dudley, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Philip Skrzyniarz. Faith's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Silver Springs in Meriden for the compassion and excellent care they provided during her stay with them. Donations in Faith's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 11:00 - 12:30 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
