Faye Shirley Clemons, 88, wife and best friend of 65 years to Samuel D. Clemons, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Bells Mill, Virginia on November 16, 1931 to the late Thomas and Florence Small Alexander; Faye has called Meriden home for the last 47 years, where she was an active Deaconess in the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Faye was an active spectator in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She worked for 25 years at CT Baptist Home and Mills Manor as an aide. Faye loved traveling home for family reunions with her large family, bowling, and crocheting in her free time. She had a talent for creating ceramic pieces and decorating cakes for special family events. She is known for her late-night chats, crossword puzzles and being an avid soap opera and game show fan.
She will be remembered and missed by her children, Valerie Roberson, Tyrone, Marvin (Norma), Robert (Pat), Robbie, Anthony and Samuel K. Clemons; siblings, Carolyn McFadden, Florence McNatt, Addie Walles, and TJ Alexander; 21 grandchildren, 33 great and great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and many family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Faye's memory can be sent to CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. Services are being held privately under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Faye will be laid to rest in Walnut Grove Cemetery. To share a condolence with her family during this difficult time, see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
She will be remembered and missed by her children, Valerie Roberson, Tyrone, Marvin (Norma), Robert (Pat), Robbie, Anthony and Samuel K. Clemons; siblings, Carolyn McFadden, Florence McNatt, Addie Walles, and TJ Alexander; 21 grandchildren, 33 great and great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and many family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Faye's memory can be sent to CT Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. Services are being held privately under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Faye will be laid to rest in Walnut Grove Cemetery. To share a condolence with her family during this difficult time, see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.