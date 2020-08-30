1/1
Felicita Neris
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felicita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felicita Neris, 88, wife of Susano Neris, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on February 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Avelino Morales and Providence Rodriguez Garay. She had attended schools in Puerto Rico and was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden and then the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Orlando, FL. She is survived by her three daughters, Julia Davis (Michael) of CT, Sonia Neris of Orland, FL and Nydia DeJesus (William) of CT; her four grandchildren, Stephanie and Michael DeJesus of CT and Brittany and Devin Davis of CT; and a great grandson, Michael DeJesus Jr. She was predeceased by her brother, Isidoro Morales and her son, Carlos Neris.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony St, Wallingford, 06492. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Felita will be greatly missed and was truly loved by families and friends. We will miss you and Thank you for all your helpfulness and support you gave my family. Fly high Felita you truly earned your wings to be with God.
Anilia Adorno
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved