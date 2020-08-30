Felicita Neris, 88, wife of Susano Neris, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on February 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Avelino Morales and Providence Rodriguez Garay. She had attended schools in Puerto Rico and was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden and then the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Orlando, FL. She is survived by her three daughters, Julia Davis (Michael) of CT, Sonia Neris of Orland, FL and Nydia DeJesus (William) of CT; her four grandchildren, Stephanie and Michael DeJesus of CT and Brittany and Devin Davis of CT; and a great grandson, Michael DeJesus Jr. She was predeceased by her brother, Isidoro Morales and her son, Carlos Neris.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony St, Wallingford, 06492. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
