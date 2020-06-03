Felipe De Jesus Serrano Otero, "Felo," 67, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Meriden. He was born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, on February 1, 1953, a son of the late Paulino Serrano and Catalina Otero. He is survived by his children, Felipe F. Serrano and his wife Sandra Lopez, Ana Serrano-Stanco and her husband Kurt Stanco, Juan M. Serrano, and Belizabeth Serrano; grandchildren, Isabel and Michael Stanco, 12 surviving siblings, and many, many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Guillermo Serrano and Angel Francisco Serrano, and his niece Maria Martinez.
Felipe was loved by many, as he enjoyed striking up a friendly chat and making people laugh. He loved baseball and was a fan of both the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed fishing, boxing, and listening and dancing to Salsa and "Jibaro" music. Above all he had a deep love for his children, grandchildren, and family. His outgoing and caring nature touched many throughout his life as he left his mark on every person he shared a laugh with, and he will be missed dearly by all.
Due to COVID-19, private services are being held under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. For online condolences please see his obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Felipe was loved by many, as he enjoyed striking up a friendly chat and making people laugh. He loved baseball and was a fan of both the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed fishing, boxing, and listening and dancing to Salsa and "Jibaro" music. Above all he had a deep love for his children, grandchildren, and family. His outgoing and caring nature touched many throughout his life as he left his mark on every person he shared a laugh with, and he will be missed dearly by all.
Due to COVID-19, private services are being held under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. For online condolences please see his obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.