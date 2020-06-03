Felipe Serrano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Felipe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felipe De Jesus Serrano Otero, "Felo," 67, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Meriden. He was born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, on February 1, 1953, a son of the late Paulino Serrano and Catalina Otero. He is survived by his children, Felipe F. Serrano and his wife Sandra Lopez, Ana Serrano-Stanco and her husband Kurt Stanco, Juan M. Serrano, and Belizabeth Serrano; grandchildren, Isabel and Michael Stanco, 12 surviving siblings, and many, many beloved nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Guillermo Serrano and Angel Francisco Serrano, and his niece Maria Martinez.

Felipe was loved by many, as he enjoyed striking up a friendly chat and making people laugh. He loved baseball and was a fan of both the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed fishing, boxing, and listening and dancing to Salsa and "Jibaro" music. Above all he had a deep love for his children, grandchildren, and family. His outgoing and caring nature touched many throughout his life as he left his mark on every person he shared a laugh with, and he will be missed dearly by all.

Due to COVID-19, private services are being held under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. For online condolences please see his obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved