|
|
Fern Hazel (Pennell) Ford, 73, of Casco, Maine, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on December 8, 1946 to Theophilus and Idella (Proctor) Pennell, she grew up in Westbrook, Maine.
She married the love of her life, Thomas C. Ford in 1968 and spent over 50 years happily married. Fern loved spending time with her family and friends, boating, snowmobiling, traveling, spoiling her grandkids, and was very involved in the SMYL baseball league in South Meriden, CT, for many years in the concession stand at Habershon Field. She is survived by her husband Thomas of Casco; her sons, Kevin Ford and wife, Joann of Bridgton, ME, Darren Ford and wife, Rosanne of Meriden, CT; her brothers, Earnest Pennell of Westbrook, ME, and Timothy Pennell of Falmouth, ME; and several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Ford, and great-grandson Eli Ford.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from, 6-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
A gathering in Meriden will be planned in the coming weeks.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020