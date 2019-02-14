Filomena (Parente) Fraschilla, 81, of Durham, formerly of Wallingford and Cheshire, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Rodolfo "Rudy" Fraschilla.



Born in Cerreto Sannita in the province of Benevento, Italy, Dec. 8, 1937, a daughter of the late, Ciro and Maria (Fiorito) Parente. She was a devoted wife, a proud mother and grandmother, who loved to cook, spend time with the family and travel to her beloved country Italy. A fabulous baker, her tarallis - a common staple at every family event, along with her Easter pies and sweets were legendary. Filomena also had a passion for Italian contemporary Italian music, often singing along like a young teenager, especially during the annual Sanremo Italian Music Festival. Perhaps, it's no coincidence that it was streaming live in her room that same day she left us.



She will always be remembered as a loving and caring person that put the lives of others before hers. Nothing seemed to give her greater happiness than bringing the entire family together to celebrate holidays and family events.



She is survived by her daughters, Carmela "Lina" Cirasa (Giovanni) of Cheshire, Raffaela Fronc (Edward) of Durham; three sons, Ciro Fraschilla (Ida) of Rutherford, N.J., Angelo Fraschilla (Alfonsina) of North Haven, and Massimo Fraschilla (Colby) of Middlefield; grandchildren John-Rudy and Alessandra Fronc, Fabio and Francesca Fraschilla, Angelo (AJ), Matteo, and Alessio Fraschilla, and Eliana, Rodolfo (RJ) and Brayden Fraschilla; sisters Anna (Nina) Scala (Edoardo), Lucia Biondi (Antonio), and Giulia Buontempo (Domenico); brothers Lorenzo Parente (Kathy), Emilio Parente (Maria Giovanna), Luciano Parente (Eleonora); a sister-in-law Vittoria Parente; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Grazia Bello and brother Antonio Parente.



Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, PO Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements were under the direction of The wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 11, 2019