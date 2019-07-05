The Record-Journal Obituaries
Flora Price
1928 - 2019
Flora Price Obituary
Flora Price, 91, of Durham, beloved wife of the late Patrick Price, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Griminish, Scotland, daughter of the late Donald and Marion (MacPherson) MacKechnie. Flora worked at the Meriden Veterans' Memorial Hospital as a laboratory technician, primarily in the hematology department. Flora is survived by her sons, Donald Price of Durham, William Price of Greeneville, TN, daughter, Patricia Parmelee and her husband Joel of Randolph, VT, brother, William MacKechnie of England, sister, Margaret McDonald of Scotland, five grandchildren, Aimil, Bart, and Clark Parmelee, Amanda and Heather Price, as well as two great grandchildren, Seamus and Lucy. She was predeceased by her husband Patrick, brothers, Donald and Ian and grandson, Kevin Meisterling. Her Funeral Liturgy was held at Notre Dame Church, Durham. Burial was in Mica Hill Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111 Biega Funeral Home had care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 5 to July 6, 2019
