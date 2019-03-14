The Record-Journal Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Berlin Congregational Church
878 Worthington Ridge
Berlin, CT
View Map
Florence Betty Manchesi Obituary
Florence (Flo) Manchesi, (88), peacefully completed her life journey on February 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Florence was born in New Britain to the late Harry and Agnes (Messenger) Langdon where she lived most of her life before moving to Berlin and Riverview, FL. Flo loved her position at Carol and Al Simeone's Mobil station in Kensington where she worked for twenty-five years. She loved holiday gatherings and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed taking trips to the beach, shopping, and visiting the casino.

Florence was predeceased by her loving husband Thomas P. Manchesi; a grandson, Thomas D. Manchesi; brothers, Harry & Arthur Langdon; and her sisters, Ruth Atashian & Agnes Oakes. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Catherine Manchesi; Thomas and Cynthia Manchesi; and Perry and Marie Manchesi; three daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Patrick Calafiore; Susan and Louis Frati; Cindy and Robert Kulesza; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three sisters, Cheryl Wright, Shirley Contino, and Joan Tkac; a brother-inlaw,Albert Battaglia; a sister-in-law, Mary Miano and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00 AM at the Berlin Congregational Church, 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT 06037 (860)-828-6586. Donations in Flo's memory can be made to: Thomas D. Manchesi Memorial Art Scholarship Fund, 107 Hickory Hill Rd., Berlin, CT 06037 or The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
