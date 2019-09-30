|
|
Florence (Poulin) Bolduc, 92, of New Haven, passed away peacefully, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 with family by her side.
Florence was born in St. Ephrem, Canada on Nov. 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Ephrem and Exelia Poulin.
She worked for International Silver for many years until retiring. She was a loving and caring aunt who loved being with and caring for her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews, and especially loved spending time with her sister-in-law, Lydia. She was predeceased by 18 brothers and sisters.
Florence is survived by her brother, Aurele Poulin and his wife, Denise, of Wallingford; her sister-in-law, Lydia Poulin, of West Haven; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Her funeral will be from The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to the . For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 30, 2019