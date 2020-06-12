Florence Danorovich, 83, of Wallingford, loving wife of Gabriel Danorovich for 61 amazing years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT, in New Britain. The compassionate care of the hospital staff was greatly appreciated.
Florence was born in Meriden, October 6, 1936, the daughter of the late Stanley Sczurek and Clara (Lamont) Sczurek and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. She was a hard worker and was employed by several area companies, including Stanley Judd, where she worked for over 15 years. Florence was a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford. She showed her kindness by performing many services, including preparing the church bulletins, working at the bazaar, bake sales and providing pierogi help. She was an active member at the Wallingford Senior Center, volunteering with dining preparation and helping with bingo, as she was a bingo fanatic. She also worked at the polls for many years. She was a huge Boston Red Sox and UCONN Basketball fan. Florence will be remembered for her graciousness and willingness to help anyone out. She was sweet, generous, patient, and enjoyed baking and spending time with her family more than anything.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters Corinne Williams and her husband Daniel of Southington and Donna Meyer and her husband Rob of Texas; her 3 grandchildren Alexandra, Danny and Diane Williams; her sister Frannie Stoddard of South Carolina; and her nieces and nephews Sarah, Artie, Linda, and Alan. She was predeceased by her brother Stanley Sczurek.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, June 15, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed at the funeral home and church). Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In memory of Florence, her family asks that you perform a random act of kindness. A gift in her memory may be sent to St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT. 06450. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Florence was born in Meriden, October 6, 1936, the daughter of the late Stanley Sczurek and Clara (Lamont) Sczurek and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. She was a hard worker and was employed by several area companies, including Stanley Judd, where she worked for over 15 years. Florence was a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford. She showed her kindness by performing many services, including preparing the church bulletins, working at the bazaar, bake sales and providing pierogi help. She was an active member at the Wallingford Senior Center, volunteering with dining preparation and helping with bingo, as she was a bingo fanatic. She also worked at the polls for many years. She was a huge Boston Red Sox and UCONN Basketball fan. Florence will be remembered for her graciousness and willingness to help anyone out. She was sweet, generous, patient, and enjoyed baking and spending time with her family more than anything.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters Corinne Williams and her husband Daniel of Southington and Donna Meyer and her husband Rob of Texas; her 3 grandchildren Alexandra, Danny and Diane Williams; her sister Frannie Stoddard of South Carolina; and her nieces and nephews Sarah, Artie, Linda, and Alan. She was predeceased by her brother Stanley Sczurek.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, June 15, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed at the funeral home and church). Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In memory of Florence, her family asks that you perform a random act of kindness. A gift in her memory may be sent to St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT. 06450. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.