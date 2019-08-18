The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Florence Gendron
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Florence E. Gendron


1933 - 2019
Florence E. Gendron Obituary
Florence E. Gendron, 86, of Wallingford, wife of the late Richard Gendron, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.

Florence was born on March 6, 1933, the daughter and the last of 12 children of the late Henry and Ella (Presson) Liles.

She worked as a knit operator for many years in North Carolina and later retired from Lifeline Products in Connecticut. She enjoyed visiting family in North Carolina and fishing at the lake in Connecticut.

She is survived by her children, Darlene Kowalski and her husband, Russell, Chuck Estridge, Randy Estridge and his wife, Debra, Patricia Beardsley and her husband, Donald, Kathy Gritzbach and her companion, Jason Delbuno; her step-children, Debra Hubley, Kathleen Ntoukiantzis, Brian Gendron; her grandchildren, Dana Zettergren, Russell Dean Kowalski, Chandler Kowalski, Timothy Estridge, Shannon Gritzbach, Angela Malaguiti, Kaitlyn Giusti, Justin Beardsley, Luke Estridge, Rusty Estridge, Daniel Estridge, Amanda Estridge; five step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 11 siblings.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Interment in State Veteran's Cemetery will be private. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
