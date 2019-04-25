The skies opened up and the angels descended. They had a mission to take our loving mother, Florence, home to rest with them. Born Florence Elizabeth Adamowicz on Feb. 22, 1927, to the late Bolislaw and Alexandra (Milewska) Adamowicz on a small farm in Cromwell, Mom had a large family, many of whom are now deceased: Stanley, Genevieve, Raymond, Joseph, Edward, Walter, Francis, and brother Charles, who died in World War II. She is survived by a sister, Laura, who will be 100 this year, and her very special brother, Bay, and we can't forget Aunt Shirley, Mom's besti, her Sunday morning gossip partner. Our father, Albert, passed away at the young age of 49, in 1974, which left mom alone but never lonely.



She also leaves three children, Charlie and his wife, Laurie, of Vernon, Peter, of Terryville, and her daughter, Amy and partner, John, of Meriden; six grandchildren, David, Daniel (Joanna), and Aaron (Kristina) Audette, Alex (Briana) DiMauro, Jessica Philips, and Ashley DiMauro. Also three little guys, Nolin Phillips, Dominik, and Maria Audette.



Mom loved to walk. She'd walk down to have her nails done and to get those scratch tickets she loved so much. She also never missed a Little League game. Although we had a divided house, Red Sox/Yankees, we somehow made it work. She spent her last few months living with her daughter in Meriden. She wasn't able to do much walking there, but there was always someone to purchase her scratch tickets. She had lot of nieces and nephews that came to visit faithfully, and for that, we are ever so grateful. To Sandy, Melanie, Alissa, and Allison - your help, guidance, and genuine love for our Mom made her last few months bearable. A heart-felt thank you for your service.



Friends and family may call on Tuesday, April 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main St., Kensington. Everyone is invited to go directly to Sacred Heart Church, 66 Cottage St., East Berlin, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 for a Mass of Christian burial. She will be laid to rest with dad in Rose Hill Cemetery, when the time is right.



"I'll see ya when I see ya...". Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 21, 2019