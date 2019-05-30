The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Gelmini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Gelmini


10/28/1923 - 5/21/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence Gelmini Obituary
Florence Gelmini, 95, of Berlin, widow of Alexander Gelmini, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Worthington Manor.

Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Pacyna) Pas. Florence was a resident of New Britain before moving to Berlin 50 years ago. She was formerly employed at Fafnir Bearing Co., retiring in 1988. Florence was a member of St. Paul's Church. She was an avid Red Sox Fan and loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed her family vacations to Disney World, Hampton Beach and Hawaii.

Surviving are her daughter, Lorraine Carling and her husband Harry of Berlin; her grandchildren and their spouses Lynn and Christopher Armstrong, Eric Carling, Todd and Kristine Carling, Kevin and Rebecca Carling, Mark and Stephanie Gelmini, and Melisa Gelmini, and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Alan Gelmini and a grandson, Alan Gelmini, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Church. Burial followed in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours were held on Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St. New Britain. Please share a memory of Florence with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now