Florence J. Davilio, age 89, known to many as Babci, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. She attended Mary Immaculate Academy in New Britain and was proud to be an alumni. Florence will be remembered for all the people she helped and cared for over the many years of working in a hospital and with family and friends. Many have reserved a special place in their heart for her. Florence loved her animals, especially Mustache and Muffet, inseparable in life and death. She enjoyed spending time with family, holiday traditions, polka music, attending Silver Sneakers and telling stories of her early years. Florence loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. She prided herself on her independence. Florence belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 72.
She leaves her daughters, Christine Greaney, Nancy Davilio and Beth Murphy, her granddaughter Maegan her husband Kevin and their son Easton Meakem; her sister and niece Dorothy and Mary Propiescus.
Florence was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, her parents, Blanche and Felix Rymsza and her siblings Felix and Teresa.
Special thanks to the staff at Gaylord Hospital for the care and compassion shown to the entire family.
A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 6th at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St., Plantsville. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
