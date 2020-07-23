Florence L. Galiette (Oliaro) Lecuyer passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born in Southington on September 16, 1924, a daughter of John and Imaculata (Molly) (Celella) Galiette. Florence graduated from Southington High School, and upon graduation was employed at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft until her retirement. She is survived by her two sisters Alvera (Dee) Gallucci of East Haven, CT, and Dolores (Tommie) Galiette of New Haven, CT. Always being a "Fun Aunt" she also leaves several nieces and nephews. She delighted in celebrating the birth and milestones of the next generation of both great and grand nieces and nephews. Florence was predeceased by her first husband Bruno Oliaro, and her husband Roger Lecuyer. Also, her four sisters and two brothers. Katherine (John) Volpe, Julia (Fred) Fantozzi, Victoria (Joseph) Geloso, Carmella (Millie) (Frank) Longo, Dominic (Lucy) Galiette, and Joseph (Peg) Galiette, John Gallucci She truly embraced life, and all it had to offer. Whether it was to overcome medical challenges, participate in, or volunteer for, she was always front and center. Florence spent her final years at Southington Care Center, a facility that she, and her family not only appreciated, but, came to be "Home" to all of us. We will be forever grateful for not only the professionalism, but, for the kindness, respect, and love that was always part of the staff's daily routine. Florence always enjoyed interacting with people whether it was giving someone a ride, baking her cookies and cakes for a shut in, or just a smile or hello to a stranger. If each of us in some small way follow her example with a kind word, or deed, we know that she would be most appreciative. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and burial are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, CT 06457