Florence M. Nessing, 91, beloved wife of the late John R. Nessing, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the CT Baptist Home.
Born on October 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Peter P. and Sophia (Sadowski) Sokol. Florence was a lifelong resident of Meriden, she attended local schools and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. Florence graduated from the Bridgeport Hospital, School of Nursing in 1948. She was employed as a Nurse Anesthetist for the Meriden Wallingford Anesthesia Group from where she retired. Florence was a member of the Polish Falcons of America, Nest 68 for over 60 years and was a member of their Legion of Honor, the Holy Rosary Society, Council of Catholic Women and the Meriden Polish Junior League. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Florence will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Nessing is survived by her son John Peter Nessing and his wife Maryann of GA; her daughter Kathleen Ann Hansen and her husband David of Meriden; five grandchildren: Kara Klinger and her husband Kory, Marci Nessing and her boyfriend Tim Vanderham, Carly Langdon and her husband Andy, Matthew Hansen and his wife Brittany, Michelle Hansen and her fiance Kevin Blackall; great grandmother to Connor Langdon; her sister Janis Accardi; two sisters-in-law Dolores Nessing, Dorothy Nessing and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Edward Sokol and sister Elinore Sokol.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 9th at 9:15 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, September 8th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Donations in memory of Florence Nessing may be made to the Falcon Alumni Scholarship Fund, 88 Wilbur Ave., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019