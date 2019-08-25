The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson Funeral Homes, Inc.
201 Meadow Street
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4003
(203) 729-2253
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church
Cheshire, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Raczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence S. Raczynski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence S. Raczynski Obituary
Florence S. "Flo" Raczynski, age 82, of Southington and formerly of Cheshire, entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at LiveWell in Plantsville. She was the devoted wife of Francis J. "Frank" Raczynski.

She is the beloved mother of Stephen Raczynski, of Southington; Brian Raczynski and his wife, Sarah, of Fort Mill, S.C.; and Paul Raczynski, of Southington. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Griffin, and Perri; and her treasured pup, Roxy.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. in the St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church, Cheshire. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Higgins Road. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire.

www.fordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now