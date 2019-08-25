|
Florence S. "Flo" Raczynski, age 82, of Southington and formerly of Cheshire, entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at LiveWell in Plantsville. She was the devoted wife of Francis J. "Frank" Raczynski.
She is the beloved mother of Stephen Raczynski, of Southington; Brian Raczynski and his wife, Sarah, of Fort Mill, S.C.; and Paul Raczynski, of Southington. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Griffin, and Perri; and her treasured pup, Roxy.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. in the St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St. Bridget Church, Cheshire. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Higgins Road. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019