1/1
Florence Victoria LaRoche
4/24/1928 - 10/12/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Victoria (LaPointe) LaRoche, 92, loving wife of the late Robert J. LaRoche, died peacefully, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. Florence was born in South Attleboro MA, April 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Philomena (LeVesque) LaPointe and was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church for over 50 years. She was employed many years by C.F. Wooding Co. before working in the Wallingford Town Clerk's Office until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter Irene Cashman of Wallingford and her children: Theresa Cashman of Denver, CO., Christine Cashman-Herwig and her husband Ian Herwig and their daughter Fiona of Meriden, and Matthew Cashman and his partner Katherine Donahue and son Blake of Northford; her sons Robert LaRoche and his wife Maryann of Southington, and John LaRoche and his son John of Irving, TX; her sister Alice Gattinella of East Providence, R.I.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rita, Irene, Jeanette and Lucie; and her brother, Norman. The family would like to thank everyone at Masonicare for their kind, professional care, and the respect with which they treated Florence. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Church for immediate family only Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 am. Friends may attend the mass via livestream at www.mhtwallingford.org Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, (Parish Office, 25 N. Whittlesey Ave., Wallingford, CT. 06492). www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved