Florence Victoria (LaPointe) LaRoche, 92, loving wife of the late Robert J. LaRoche, died peacefully, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. Florence was born in South Attleboro MA, April 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Philomena (LeVesque) LaPointe and was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church for over 50 years. She was employed many years by C.F. Wooding Co. before working in the Wallingford Town Clerk's Office until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter Irene Cashman of Wallingford and her children: Theresa Cashman of Denver, CO., Christine Cashman-Herwig and her husband Ian Herwig and their daughter Fiona of Meriden, and Matthew Cashman and his partner Katherine Donahue and son Blake of Northford; her sons Robert LaRoche and his wife Maryann of Southington, and John LaRoche and his son John of Irving, TX; her sister Alice Gattinella of East Providence, R.I.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rita, Irene, Jeanette and Lucie; and her brother, Norman. The family would like to thank everyone at Masonicare for their kind, professional care, and the respect with which they treated Florence. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Church for immediate family only Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 am. Friends may attend the mass via livestream at www.mhtwallingford.org
Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, (Parish Office, 25 N. Whittlesey Ave., Wallingford, CT. 06492). www.wallingfordfh.com