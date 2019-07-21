Forster DeWitt Puffe, of Smyrna, GA, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 82 years of age. Forster was born on July 12, 1937, in Meriden, CT. He graduated from Meriden High School in 1955 and attended the University of Connecticut before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He served in the Air Force from 1957-1961.



Following his service, Forster was employed by Aetna Casualty & Surety Company for 34 years. It was through this job that he came to Smyrna 53 years ago, along with his former wife Nancy (Holzmeister) Puffe. Forster loved Smyrna and made it home. He was deeply involved in the life of the community throughout his time here - serving as President of the Smyrna Jaycees (1969-70); two terms as Smyrna City Councilman (1972-1975); Director of the Smyrna Athletic Association (1976-79); President of the Smyrna Lions (1979-80); Chairman of the Georgia Tech Parent Association (1985-87), member of the Smyrna Golden "K" Kiwanis club since 2001, and member of the Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marietta. His family is very proud of him for his leadership and passion for his community.



Forster was very proud of and loved his children and grandchildren and was an indelible influence in their lives. He supported and encouraged them to be the best they can be, to love their country and to make positive contributions to their communities.



Forster is survived by his former wife Nancy Holzmeister Puffe of Marietta, his daughter Sharon Puffe Abney of Smyrna, his son Michael Puffe and daughter-in-law Carolynn McMeekin Puffe of Kennesaw; and his grandchildren Nicole and Jordan Abney of Smyrna and Alex and Mallory Puffe of Kennesaw.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Katherine (Forster) Puffe, and his sister Rowena (Puffe) Stevison.



A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467 Published in The Record-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019