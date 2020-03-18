The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map

Frances E. Jones


1936 - 2020
Frances E. Jones Obituary
Frances E. Jones, 84, of Meriden, wife of the late Glenn Jones, passed away March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Ridgeland, SC on January 4, 1936, a daughter of the late Henry and Beatrice (Hughes) Jones.

Frances married, became a homemaker, and raised her family. She loved to sew and cook, and especially loved being with her family and attending family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Lenny Mathis of Yemassee, SC, Shirley Chartrand of Charleston, SC, Debra Doolittle of Tulsa, OK, Wanda Belanger of Meriden, Valerie Fortier and her husband, Ken, of Orange, Linda Jones of Meriden, Donna Harvie and her husband, Ed, of Meriden, and Carol Jones and her fiance, Gaylord Glidden, of Wallingford; eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Rose Bellard and several brothers and sisters.

Frances' family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Interment will be private. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
