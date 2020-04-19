|
|
Frances H. Mushinski, 83, of Wallingford, wife of the late John F. Mushinski, passed away April 16, 2020 at Apple Rehab Coccomo in Meriden. Frances and John loved each other so much and were married for 58 years.
She was born in Meriden on April 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Rose Fazzino. Frannie was a woman of kindness, thoughtfulness and love. She always put her family first and foremost. She was known for her wonderful cooking, baking and handmade gifts. Bingo was also her love and she got so excited when she won!
Frannie attended Holy Trinity and Lyman Hall schools. She worked at Wallace International Silver company, the Yalesville School System as a cafeteria worker, and The Smart Shop as the receptionist who greeted customers for many years until retiring. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford and loved to participant in events at the church.
Frances is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Rauert of Grantham, New Hampshire, Paula Dorschied and her husband, Harold, of Northford; her sons, John F. Mushinski, Jr., of Sarasota, FL and Anthony Mushinski and his wife, Karen, of Asheville, NC; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Barbara Mushinski of Wallingford, Sister-in-law, Maryanne Donath and Robert Donath of Wallingford; her grandchildren; Eric and Lauren Rauert, and Caitlin and Nicole Mushinski. Extended family includes nieces and nephews, Nancie LaVoie Strout, Jay LaVoie, Joseph Mushinski, Thomas Mushinski and Annie Cicia and their families. She was predeceased by her sister, Anna LaVoie and brother-in-law, Warren Lavoie.
Due to the current situation, all services and burial in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in safer times. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, PO Box 4518, Yalesville, CT 06492 or online giving at www.ladyoffatimaparish.org. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020