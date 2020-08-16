1/1
Frances Holloran Boyd
1925 - 2020
Frances "Mickey" Holloran Boyd, 94, peacefully departed this life on August 11, 2020 at Pond Ridge in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Wallis Boyd who predeceased her in 1987. Mickey was born in New York, NY on October 23, 1925 to the late John and Frances (Miller) Holloran. She had an idyllic childhood on a farm in upstate New York and became an accomplished and enthusiastic horsewoman. She was a graduate of the Knox School and received her bachelor's degree in physical therapy from Bouve-Boston and master's degree in education from Tufts College. After graduating, she was a teacher of history and physical education before leaving in 1951 to become a wife and ultimately a full-time mother of six. Although she arrived in Wallingford as a newlywed, she embraced the town enthusiastically. She was a long-time volunteer at the Wallingford Public Library, a Brownie troop leader, a patient advocate, a PTA volunteer, a former board member of the Wallingford Family YMCA and an official at an untold number of swim meets. Mickey is survived by her children and their spouses Frances and Wayne McOwen of Falls Church, Virginia; Kathryn "Kim" and William Holroyd of Wallingford; Wallis "Pete" and Laurie Boyd of Glastonbury; Betsy and Chip Ware of Andover; John "Jeff" and Jodine Boyd of Corinna, Maine; and Karen and R.G. McManus of Toano, Virginia; as well as 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be private. Contributions in her memory may be directed to the Wallingford Public Library. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford, Connecticut has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
