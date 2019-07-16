The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Frances J. Dobrindt Obituary
Frances J. Dobrindt, age 75, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Frances is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne Dobrindt of Middletown and Wendy Dobrindt of Cromwell, and her grandson, Kevin Dobrindt and his fiance, Katelyn Arouca of Middletown. Frances is also survived by her brother, Ronald Adamczyk of Southington and her sister-in-law, Barbara Adamczyk of Tempe, Arizona and her nieces and nephews, Brian Adamczyk, Paula Bochenek, Michael Adamczyk and Karen Born, along with several great nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Jean Adamczyk, her brother Walter Adamczyk and her sister-in-law Cathy Adamczyk.

Frances was born in Meriden on April 23, 1944 and later moved to Cromwell. She was employed by Northeast Utilities and retired in 2011. After retirement Frances enjoyed cruising to the Caribbean, visiting family in Arizona, going to the casino and spending weekend days at the beach. She loved spending time with her family and most of all her grandson, Kevin. She enjoyed watching her grandson play ice hockey and was an avid Hartford Whaler fan and loved watching her favorite NASCAR driver, Jimmie Johnson. She also enjoyed spending time attending dog rescue events. Her two dogs, Maddie and Roddie, will miss her dearly.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Frances' life on Friday, July 19th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. A brief service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dog Star Rescue, PO Box 721, Canton CT 06019. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019
