|
|
Mrs. Frances (Ozycz) Janeczek, 93, beloved wife of the late Anthony Joseph Janeczek passed away peacefully with her family at her side on August 12, 2019 at her home in Boxford, Massachusetts.
Born on July 18, 1926, Frances was the daughter of the late Samuel S. and Amelia Ozycz. Frances is survived by her daughters, Justine Stagon and her husband John of West Hartford, CT, Virgianne Baker and her husband Paul of Boxford, MA, her sons, Anthony Janeczek, Jr. and his wife Anne Marie of Westford, MA, and David Janeczek and his wife Ann Schnorbus of Pelham, NH; six grandchildren, Craig Janeczek of Worcester, MA and Brittany Janeczek of Melrose, MA, Kathryn Janeczek and Stephanie Janeczek of Westford, MA, and Paul Baker and Michael Baker of Boxford, MA. She was an aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and was also the sister of the late Edward Ozycz, Victor Ozycz, Samuel Ozycz, Walter Ozycz, Bertha Woronick and Sister Anne Ozycz, SSJ.
A former resident of Meriden, CT, Frances was a graduate of Meriden High School. She graduated with an associate's degree from Larson Junior College (now Quinnipiac University) of Hamden. She worked for Luby Olson, P.C. in Meriden for two years before joining the William H. Rybeck, Co, where she was employed until she retired in 2004. She was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Women's Auxiliary, Post #189, in Meriden, CT.
In 2006, Frances and Tony relocated to Boxford, Massachusetts, where they spent their retirement years enjoying the company of their children and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the casino with friends and family and going to Scarborough Beach, R.I., with her family. Frances was a parishioner at St. Stanislaus Parish in Meriden, CT and St Rose of Lima Church in Topsfield, MA.
ARRANGEMENTS: Her funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers, Tuesday, Aug. 20th at 9:30 A.M., followed by her funeral Mass in St. Rose of Lima Church, Park St., Topsfield, at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Internment will take place at a future date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden, CT. Visiting hours are Monday, Aug. 19th from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances's memory to St Vincent de Paul, C/O St Agnes Church, 22 Boston St, Middleton MA, 01949. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019