Frances Marks, 90, beloved wife of the late Joseph "Bruce" Marks, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.
Born on January 16, 1929 in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Kierney) Arots. A longtime resident of Kensington, Frances was a parishioner of both St. Joseph Church and St. Stanislaus Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and St. Theresa Society. Frances worked for New Departure and Ragazinos but her favorite job was being a Mom to many. Frances was a very caring person who helped anyone in need. She took care of her parents, her family, friends and neighbors. Frances was an excellent cook, baker and devoted canner. She was talented in all types of crafts. Later in life she was a dedicated volunteer at the thrift store. A loving mother, grandmother and friend, Frances will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Marks is survived by her children: Susan Marks and her partner Mark Birdschge of Southington, Joseph P. Marks and his wife Joann Regan Marks of Salem, John Marks and his wife Tanya of Higganum and their son Bretton Marks; a brother Joseph Arots; her niece Debbie Birkenberger and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Wysocki.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides at MidState Hospital, Pavilion B for the tender loving care they provided.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday morning August 17th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, CT, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday morning August 17th from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
