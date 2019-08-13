The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus
22 Goodwill Ave.
Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Marks


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Marks Obituary
Frances Marks, 90, beloved wife of the late Joseph "Bruce" Marks, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.

Born on January 16, 1929 in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Kierney) Arots. A longtime resident of Kensington, Frances was a parishioner of both St. Joseph Church and St. Stanislaus Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and St. Theresa Society. Frances worked for New Departure and Ragazinos but her favorite job was being a Mom to many. Frances was a very caring person who helped anyone in need. She took care of her parents, her family, friends and neighbors. Frances was an excellent cook, baker and devoted canner. She was talented in all types of crafts. Later in life she was a dedicated volunteer at the thrift store. A loving mother, grandmother and friend, Frances will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Marks is survived by her children: Susan Marks and her partner Mark Birdschge of Southington, Joseph P. Marks and his wife Joann Regan Marks of Salem, John Marks and his wife Tanya of Higganum and their son Bretton Marks; a brother Joseph Arots; her niece Debbie Birkenberger and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Wysocki.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and aides at MidState Hospital, Pavilion B for the tender loving care they provided.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday morning August 17th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, CT, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday morning August 17th from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now