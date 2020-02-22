|
|
Frances Doyle, 88, of Wallingford, wife of the late Frank E. Doyle, passed away February 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in New Haven on October 15,1931, a daughter of the late John and Rosalia (Wozniak) Opalinski.
Frances lived a full life! If she wasn't enjoying her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she was shopping for a bargain or using coupons at Kohl's. She loved trips to the casino, bingo, flowers, traveling, watching and feeding the birds, and crocheting blankets for anyone who asked. She was an inspiration to all who were lucky enough to know her.
She is survived by her eight children; Janice and John Thurston of Wallingford, Michael and Sharon Doyle of Durham, Patrick and Ann Marie Doyle of Wallingford, Peter and Karen Doyle of Northford, Mark and Debbie Doyle of Guilford, Mary Claire and Andy Whalen of West Simsbury, Frank Doyle of West Haven, and Joyce and Michael Barnwell of Lewiston, NY; 25 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and one on the way; her sister Anna Heins; her in-laws; Charles and Ann Marie Doyle, Margaret Parady, Maryann Doyle, Mary Jane Thompson; and her many, many nieces and nephews and their families. She was pre-deceased by her siblings, Helen Churney, Wanda Skarzynski, Mary Opalinski, Rose Kolstad, and John Opalinski and her pre-deceased in-laws, Jack and Madelyn Doyle, Thomas Paul Doyle, Bernard Doyle, and Tommy Doyle.
Frances' family will receive relatives and friends in the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday February 24th directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Entombment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. For online condolences or directions visit wallingfordfh.com. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to our dear friend, Erin Brady who was recently diagnosed with ALS at the age of 29, www.gofundme.com/f/erinbstrong
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 22, 2020