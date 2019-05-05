The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
203-269-2222
Frances Moslow
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
Frances Moslow, 70, of Southaven, Miss., formerly of Wallingford, beloved wife of David W. Moslow Sr., died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Frances was born in Schenectady, N.Y., Aug. 16, 1948 and was a Wallingford resident for many years before recently moving to Mississippi. She was employed as a registered nurse at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven and retired from Masonicare Health Center. In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by her two children, Donna (James) Witkins, of Enfield, and David W. (Suzanne) Moslow Jr., of Mississippi; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Tyler, Dylan, Nicole, April, Kourtney, Anthony, Michael, and Brian; one great-grandchild; her brother, John (Mary) Onze, of Mississippi; her sister Mary (Bruce) Martin, of Meriden; her two sisters-in-law, Shirly (Peter Favara) Thomson, of Wallingford, and Eleanor (Morton) Nace, of New York; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Carole Vanlinter; and her brother, James Onze. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Saturday, May 18, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc., 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 5, 2019
