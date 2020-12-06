1/1
Frances Suchar
8/5/1951 - 12/1/2020
Frances Suchar, 69, of Southington, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2020 at the UCONN John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington following a short illness.

Born August 5, 1951 in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Torchia) Suchar.

Frances was a life-long resident of Southington and was a graduate of Southington High School class of 1969. She was employed by Critikon (Johnson & Johnson) and Walmart. Frances enjoyed gardening, bird watching and oil painting.

She is survived by her loving sister, Joanna Suchar of Southington; her aunt, Theresa Siemiatkoski of Southington; cousins, Richard Suchar of ME, James Torchia (Sharla) of Phoenix, AZ, MaryJane Foberg of Wallingford, Joyce O'Malley (Tom) and John Beardsley (Deb) and their families all of Meriden and her special fur babies, Ginger and Patch.

Frances' family would like to thank Dr. & Mrs. Guest & staff, Dr. Farid Karim & staff (Starling Orthopedics) and Dr. William Pesce & the Hospital of Special Care for all of their care and kindness given to Frances and Joanna.

Services and burial for Frances will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hospital of Special Care, 2150 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT 060653 or a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
