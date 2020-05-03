Frances Vanderstam Mickiewicz, 94, beloved wife of the late Alphonse E. Mickiewicz, of Wallingford, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Masonicare Health Center. She was born in Wallingford, June 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Cornelius and Mildred (Greco) Vanderstam. She was employed as a Head Teller for Dime Savings Bank and was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. She is survived by her son Thomas C. Mickiewicz of Wallingford; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Alan P. Mickiewicz; and sister, Rita Oneto of Wallingford. Interment in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, 68 N. Colony St., Wallingford, CT 06492. The family is grateful for the wonderful care Francis received at Masonicare Health Center. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on May 3, 2020.