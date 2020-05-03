Frances Vanderstam Mickiewicz
6/13/1925 - 5/1/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Vanderstam Mickiewicz, 94, beloved wife of the late Alphonse E. Mickiewicz, of Wallingford, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Masonicare Health Center. She was born in Wallingford, June 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Cornelius and Mildred (Greco) Vanderstam. She was employed as a Head Teller for Dime Savings Bank and was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford. She is survived by her son Thomas C. Mickiewicz of Wallingford; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Alan P. Mickiewicz; and sister, Rita Oneto of Wallingford. Interment in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, 68 N. Colony St., Wallingford, CT 06492. The family is grateful for the wonderful care Francis received at Masonicare Health Center. www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Interment
St. John Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
My deepest condolences.
Timothy Dow
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved