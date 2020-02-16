The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main St
Meriden, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main St
Meriden, CT
View Map
Francis E. Krystock Sr.


1944 - 2020
Francis E. Krystock Sr. Obituary
Francis E. Krystock Sr., 76, husband of Katherine (Kennealy) Krystock, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Meriden on January 24, 1944, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Pernal) Krystock. Francis was a lifelong resident of Meriden. He graduated from Francis Maloney High School in 1962 and went on to be a salesman for McCormick Spices. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and playing cards but most of all spending time with his precious grandchildren who were the joy of his life. Besides his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Sandra Owen and her husband Michael and Patricia Stackhouse and her husband Kevin; his two sons Frank E. Krystock Jr. and his wife Kristy Higgins and Stephen Krystock and his wife Sarah; his six grandchildren, Jacob, Ethan, Tyler, Mason, Hunter and his Princess Piper; his sister Brenda Seidlitz and three brothers Joe Armack, Michael Armack and Alfred Armack. Francis is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister Valerie Barriere. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, February 21st at 11 am at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, February 20th from 4 to 7 pm. His family would like to send a special thank you to the Masonicare Home Health and Hospice for the compassionate care and love they gave to him and his family. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
