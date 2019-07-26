|
|
Francis Edward Burgess II, passed away on July 18, 2019. He was born July 15, 1926, and was predeceased by his wife, Simonne Burgess and brother, Richard "Moon" Burgess.
He is survived by sister, Patricia and brother-in-law Anthony Novicelli, sister-in-law, Rita Burgess, son, Francis "Ed" Burgess III, daughter, Lynn Kennedy, grandchildren, Robert Kennedy, Jay Kennedy, Michael Burgess and Heather Burgess and great grandchildren, Jayson Kennedy, Thomas Kennedy, Madison-Rae Burgess and McKenna Burgess.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Hanover Ave., Meriden, CT.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019