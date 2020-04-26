The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Francis J. Fiondella


1943 - 2020
Francis J. Fiondella Obituary
Francis J. Fiondella, 76, of Southington passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Summit at Plantsville.

Born May 27, 1943 in New Britain he was the son of the late Joseph and Cecelia (Ferrucci) Fiondella.

Francis retired from the Southington Calendar House after many years of service. He is survived by his sister, Grace Terry and husband Robert of Plantsville, a brother, John Fiondella and wife Barbara of Southington and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic in the State of CT, services for Francis will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
