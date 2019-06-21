Francis J. Hinde, 83, of the Yalesville section of Wallingford, loving husband of Maggie Jane (Powlas) Hinde, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Regency House in Wallingford.



Francis was born in Boston, MA, June 18, 1936, a son of the late Arthur Hinde and Helene (Lussier) Hinde. He was a proud Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Navy and enjoyed traveling with his wife. In addition to his wife Maggie Jane of 62 years, he is survived by his children Daniel Hinde and his companion Sue Neal of Cheshire, Patricia Thomas and her husband Nelson Thomas III of Naugatuck, Thomas Hinde and his wife Lesley French-Hinde of North Haven; several grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his sister Judith Hinde of Wallingford; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Kenneth Hinde; his brother Richard Hinde; and his sisters Donna Pond and Lois LaBonia.



His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, June 24, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. A private inurnment with military honors will be in the Connecticut Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers gifts in his memory may be sent to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT. 06489-1058. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019