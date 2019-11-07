|
Frank J. Veneziano, a resident of Boynton Beach, Florida, and former resident of Kensington, Connecticut, died on October 19, 2019. He was 98.
Born on April 30, 1921, in New Britain, Connecticut, Frank was the youngest child of Antonino and Maria Veneziano. He was predeceased by brothers Michael, Angelo, and Joseph and sister Carmelina. Frank also was predeceased by his wife Marie Vasques Veneziano in 1983.
During World War II, Frank served in the US Army Air Corps and attained the rank of Sergeant. Upon his military discharge in 1946, he began his career as a tool engineer. He retired from Chandler Evans Aircraft Corporation in 1986, and soon thereafter moved to Florida to enjoy an active retirement.
Frank was an avid golfer, and he golfed well into his 90s. He was especially proud of his Italian heritage and traveled several times to Italy. In July 2000, he and a dozen family members enjoyed a memorable trip to Sicily, visiting his parents' hometowns.
He was a member of St. Mark's parish, Boynton Beach, Florida. Faith and family were so important to him.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Amaryllis, and three devoted children: twin daughters Laura M. Fry and Lucille M. Kennedy, and son Frank A. Veneziano. He was the delight of his six grandchildren: Christopher and Pamela Kennedy, Thomas and Stephen Fry, and Richard and Kathleen Veneziano. And his five great-grandchildren, Tommy, Amelia, Joshua, Hadley, and Chase Fry adored him. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass was celebrated at St. Mark's Church on October 24.
Internment was at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain, Connecticut on October 29.
Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019