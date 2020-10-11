1/1
Francis "Tony" Manning
1933 - 2020
Francis "Tony" Manning, 86, of Southington passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the UCONN John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Whitman) Manning for 61 years.

Born November 22, 1933 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Francis R. Manning and Laverne (Kindelan) Manning Rossberg.

In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Tracy A. Murphy and fiancé William Gerace of Avon and Terence Manning and wife Dana of Middlebury; a sister Justine Quinn of W. Harwich, MA; three grandchildren, Shane Murphy of Philadelphia, PA, Katharine Manning of New Haven, CT, and James Manning of Quincey, MA as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tony was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict proudly serving with the U.S Army. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut and Masters at the University of Hartford. He worked as a history teacher and vice principal at Plainville Junior High. He enjoyed many years at Camp Nahaco (formerly Keemosahbee) as a scout and camp leader. He was also a 50-year member of the Southington Lions Club. As an avid runner he and his fellow 'Snail Pacers' ran many road races. Tony will never be forgotten for his political cartoons capturing local figures and events featured in the Record Journal. He was a highly regarded artist and wood carver.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at UConn and Yale for their many years of outstanding care. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven.

Services for Tony will be Private and the burial at the CT State Veteran's cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

The DellaVecchia Funeral Home; 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com





Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
