Francis "Tony" Manning, 86, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Whitman) Manning for 61 years.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29th at 12 p.m. at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 318 Bow Ln., Middletown. (Covid19 precautions will be followed and masks will be required.)
The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com