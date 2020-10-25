Mr. Manning was the vice principal when I attended Plainville Junior High oh so many years ago. He sketched a caricature of my face one day, I forget the occasion. I remember getting a little bent out of shape when I saw it, saying to myself, my nose doesn't look like that! There aren't any bumps on my nose! Then I looked in the mirror. It was ever so slight, but it was there. The caricature artist's sharp eye had captured something that until that day I was completely oblivious to. 44 years later I still remember. Rest in Peace Mr. Manning. You made an impression on me that day. Taught me to stand up and take notice of the little things right under my nose, or on them, for that matter...

Kelly Griffith

Student