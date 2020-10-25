1/1
Francis "Tony" Manning
11/22/1933 - 10/8/2020
Francis "Tony" Manning, 86, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Whitman) Manning for 61 years.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29th at 12 p.m. at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 318 Bow Ln., Middletown. (Covid19 precautions will be followed and masks will be required.)

The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
October 11, 2020
My sympathies to Sandra and all of Tony's family. I will always have fond memories of Tony and will treasure the art work that he shared with me over the years.
Alan P Zbell
Friend
October 11, 2020
Mr. Manning was the vice principal when I attended Plainville Junior High oh so many years ago. He sketched a caricature of my face one day, I forget the occasion. I remember getting a little bent out of shape when I saw it, saying to myself, my nose doesn't look like that! There aren't any bumps on my nose! Then I looked in the mirror. It was ever so slight, but it was there. The caricature artist's sharp eye had captured something that until that day I was completely oblivious to. 44 years later I still remember. Rest in Peace Mr. Manning. You made an impression on me that day. Taught me to stand up and take notice of the little things right under my nose, or on them, for that matter...
Kelly Griffith
Student
