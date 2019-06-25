Francis "Charley" Neligon, 77, passed away on June 21, 2019 at Southington Care Center. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Gail (Page) Neligon. Charley was born in Springfield, MA, on February 11, 1942, son of the late Francis P. Neligon, Jr. and Lillian (Morneau) Neligon. He grew up in Meriden and graduated from Meriden High School. He started working for Ulbrich Steel after graduation, leading to a 28 year career with the company. He was an avid lover of cars, especially Corvettes, and was a member of NCRS.



Along with his wife, Gail, Charley is survived by his children Francis Neligon IV (Tracy), Colleen Neligon (John), and Bryan Neligon; grandchildren Russell, Logan, and Quinton Moses and Teagan Kakalow (Drew); and siblings Norman Neligon, Susan Goshler, and David Neligon. He is also survived by nieces Wendy, Melinda, and Jamyn; nephews Michael and Travis; and best friends Jimmy DeAngelo, Bobby Amantea, Jimmy Nettleton, and Joe Fetta.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Charley's family on Thursday, June 27th from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. His funeral service will take place Friday, June 28th at 11:00AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The of Connecticut at www.alz.org/ct. To share a condolence with his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019