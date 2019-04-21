Francis Patrick Feeney, 95, of Wallingford, passed away with peace and grace on April 18, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Kathryn Smith Feeney. Francis was born on December 23, 1923 in Hartford, son of the late Patrick Francis Feeney and Mary Breen Feeney. Francis will forever be in the hearts of his children: Christopher Feeney and his wife Lori of Wallingford, David Feeney and his wife Colleen of Wallingford, Maryellen Feeney and her husband Antonio Campos-Neto of Massachusetts, Gregory Feeney of New York, Brendan Feeney and his wife Nancy of Wallingford, Kathryn Feeney of Cheshire, Susan Feeney Thornton and her husband Robert of Massachusetts, and Paula Feeney Puig and her husband Michael of Wallingford. Francis also leaves his sister in-law Mary Smith Selfors of Marlborough; fourteen beloved grandchildren: Ian, Matthew, Patrick, Erin, Collin, Alexander, Gabriela, Franklin, Eric, Mary Kathryn, Anna, John, Gregory, Drew, Kyle, Ryan; along with three great-grandchildren: David, Emma, Penelope and 21 nieces and nephews.



Francis served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He was a navigator on B-17s and flew 35 missions over Germany. Following the war he attended and graduated from the University of Connecticut and began his career as a Bank Examiner for the State of Connecticut. In 1953 Francis accepted a position with the Dime Savings Bank of Wallingford advancing from Assistant Treasurer to President and CEO of the bank, retiring in 1988. During his business career Francis served on many bank industry committees and was a Director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston. He was also General Fund Drive Chairman for the Wallingford United Way Fund, Chairman of the Wallingford chapter of the American Red Cross, Chairman of the Wallingford YMCA, and Chairman of the Board of Northeast Datacom.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Bridget of Sweden Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Relatives and friends are invited to go directly to church that morning. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford, immediately following mass.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford.



The Feeney family would like the thank the Masonicare Health Center's Ramage 2 staff for caring for their father with love and compassion.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to: The Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, Connecticut 06492. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019