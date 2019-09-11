The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
(203) 235-9181
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Pond Hill Baptist Church
85 Pond Hill Rd
North Haven, CT
Francis S. Pasinski Obituary
Francis (Frank) Stanley Pasinski, 81, of Wallingford, passed away September 9, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Meriden on December 24, 1937, the only son of the late Francis Edward and Nimfa (Ziobrowski) Pasinski.

Frank was a student at St. Stanislaus School and a graduate of Wilcox Technical School. He proudly served four years in the US Navy on the USS Worcester. He worked various industrial jobs in Meriden before settling in as Plant Manager of Elim Park Baptist Home in Cheshire for 30 years. He enjoyed racquetball, bowling, camping, and traveling. He also loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his Polish heritage. Frank was a very lovable, goofy, and straight-forward person who loved joking around, and was affectionate to all. He wasn't afraid to show off all his many talents, including singing and dancing. Frank was a devout Christian and took great comfort in his final days knowing that his faith in Jesus Christ was his salvation. He considered it the greatest gift of all.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Ann (Reed) Pasinski, and his son William Pasinski of Meriden. He is survived by his wife and close companion, Dolores (Britney) Pasinski, and four children, Debbie Pasinski of New Bedford, MA, Frank (& Karin) Pasinski of Cheshire, Michael (& Cindy) Pasinski of Gettysburg, PA, and Marlo Solla of Cheshire. He is also survived by his stepchildren Cindy (& David) Barnes, David (& Claudia) Frazier, Nancy Ankrom and Michael (& Paula) Frazier. His many grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss him as well as his lifelong friend Joe Nessing of Newington.

His funeral will be held on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the Pond Hill Baptist Church, 85 Pond Hill Rd., North Haven. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, September 12th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Download Now