Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Francis Hoffman
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Francis T. Hoffman Sr.


1931 - 2019
Francis T. Hoffman Sr.
Francis T. Hoffman Sr., 88, of Wallingford, was welcomed into heaven on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, with a loving embrace from his wife, Jaqueline (Hildebrandt) Hoffman, whom he missed dearly.

Francis was born in Meriden, July 7, 1931, a son of the late Bernard Hoffman and Mary (Smith) Hoffman, and had been a lifelong resident of Wallingford. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and had been employed as a Senior Project Engineer at the former Farrel Co. in Ansonia. Francis was also an avid golfer and a lifetime member at the Wallingford Country Club.

He leaves behind his two daughters, Patricia and Deborah; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. He also leaves a special friend, Eve. He was predeceased by his son, Francis Jr.; his grandson, Christopher; and two sisters, Marion and Jane.

To the two beautiful angels, Sarrah and Jen, you were a gift and so very much appreciated, thank you!

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Monday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Francis may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
