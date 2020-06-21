Frank J. Ferrari, 99, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 peacefully at his home. Frank Ferrari was born in Wallingford, CT on December 17, 1920 to the late Antonio and Maria (Quagliaroli) Ferrari. A lifelong Wallingford resident, Frank graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1938 and from Connecticut State Trade in 1940. He volunteered his services in the United States Coast Guard in December 1941. While stationed aboard the U.S.S. Manhattan, he assisted in the sinking of the burning cargo ship, S.S. El Estero, loaded with "block buster" munitions. He was transferred to the newly fitted ship the U.S.S. Calloway APA-35. He made the following invasions in the Pacific: The Marshall Islands, Emirau, Saipan, Angaur Island, Leyte, Lingayan Gulf and Iwo Jima. While transporting the 3rd Marines to Iwo Jima, he had the pleasure of spending time with Wallingford Marine Bruno Giapponi of the 3rd Marine Division assaulting Iwo Jima. He received numerous commendations for his service. In 1964, Frank volunteered with the Peace Corps and was sent to the Dominican Republic. He was put in charge of building schools, utilizing his building skills. Before leaving the Dominican Republic, he completed 7 schools and built 54 homes in the towns of Palmar de Ocoa and La Vega. Anyone who knew Frank, appreciated his humor and wit. He loved to make you laugh and was always available to lend a helping hand. He was kind and fair and appreciated people for who they were, not what they did or what they had. He was strong, handsome and loved his family. He could fix anything except for our broken hearts. He was one of a kind and he will be deeply missed.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Alba Malagon Ferrari and his two loving daughters and their spouses, Toni Ferrari (Zacharie Agnero) of Pelham, MA, and Lisa Ferrari-Sullivan (Joseph Sullivan) of Woodside, NY. He will be greatly missed by his three loving granddaughters, Alessandra Agnero, Ava Sullivan,and Frankie Sullivan. Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Elvira Paretti, Rose Ferrari, and Teresa Cherry; his brothers, Dorando Ferrari, Thomas Ferrari, and Anthony (Tippy) Ferrari; his best friend, Peter Pire who was like a brother to him; and his nephews, Anthony (Tony) Ferrari, Thomas (Timmy) Ferrari, Wayne Ferrari, David I and David II Ferrari. Frank's surviving nieces and nephew, Donna Cherry, Madeline Williams and Dr. Joseph Paretti. He is also survived by many family members in Genoa, Pertuso, and Rocconi, Italy. Frank was very close to Scott and Eric Thurston and their family who he loved and considered part of his own. We are particularly grateful to Max Sanchez who was his caregiver and cousin. Special thanks to Hartford Healthcare at Home, Hospice, all of his caregivers and supportive neighbors. Frank's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed). Interment with military honors will be private in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.