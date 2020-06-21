Frank J. Ferrari
1920 - 2020
Frank J. Ferrari, 99, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 peacefully at his home. Frank Ferrari was born in Wallingford, CT on December 17, 1920 to the late Antonio and Maria (Quagliaroli) Ferrari. A lifelong Wallingford resident, Frank graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1938 and from Connecticut State Trade in 1940. He volunteered his services in the United States Coast Guard in December 1941. While stationed aboard the U.S.S. Manhattan, he assisted in the sinking of the burning cargo ship, S.S. El Estero, loaded with "block buster" munitions. He was transferred to the newly fitted ship the U.S.S. Calloway APA-35. He made the following invasions in the Pacific: The Marshall Islands, Emirau, Saipan, Angaur Island, Leyte, Lingayan Gulf and Iwo Jima. While transporting the 3rd Marines to Iwo Jima, he had the pleasure of spending time with Wallingford Marine Bruno Giapponi of the 3rd Marine Division assaulting Iwo Jima. He received numerous commendations for his service. In 1964, Frank volunteered with the Peace Corps and was sent to the Dominican Republic. He was put in charge of building schools, utilizing his building skills. Before leaving the Dominican Republic, he completed 7 schools and built 54 homes in the towns of Palmar de Ocoa and La Vega. Anyone who knew Frank, appreciated his humor and wit. He loved to make you laugh and was always available to lend a helping hand. He was kind and fair and appreciated people for who they were, not what they did or what they had. He was strong, handsome and loved his family. He could fix anything except for our broken hearts. He was one of a kind and he will be deeply missed.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Alba Malagon Ferrari and his two loving daughters and their spouses, Toni Ferrari (Zacharie Agnero) of Pelham, MA, and Lisa Ferrari-Sullivan (Joseph Sullivan) of Woodside, NY. He will be greatly missed by his three loving granddaughters, Alessandra Agnero, Ava Sullivan,and Frankie Sullivan. Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Elvira Paretti, Rose Ferrari, and Teresa Cherry; his brothers, Dorando Ferrari, Thomas Ferrari, and Anthony (Tippy) Ferrari; his best friend, Peter Pire who was like a brother to him; and his nephews, Anthony (Tony) Ferrari, Thomas (Timmy) Ferrari, Wayne Ferrari, David I and David II Ferrari. Frank's surviving nieces and nephew, Donna Cherry, Madeline Williams and Dr. Joseph Paretti. He is also survived by many family members in Genoa, Pertuso, and Rocconi, Italy. Frank was very close to Scott and Eric Thurston and their family who he loved and considered part of his own. We are particularly grateful to Max Sanchez who was his caregiver and cousin. Special thanks to Hartford Healthcare at Home, Hospice, all of his caregivers and supportive neighbors. Frank's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed). Interment with military honors will be private in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com





Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
June 18, 2020
May his soul Rest In Peace. Our deepest condolences from Santo Domingo.
JL Terrero
Significant_other
June 2, 2020
My sincere condolences for your loss. Frank was a true legend and a great loss.
Angelica Espin
Family
April 20, 2020
April 20, 2020
Glen Holman
Friend
April 20, 2020
Glen Holman
Friend
April 20, 2020
Frank was an amazing friend! He would always ask if there was anything I needed. Something to eat or drink. Hows your family doing?
I met Frank as I was called to remodel his home. We were friends instantly. He was so talented in so many ways. The stories and accomplishments throughout his life that I was so lucky to hear each time I was with him at his home I will always hold close to my heart. Im going to miss him and I will always cherish the times we were together. Love you Frank!!
Your friend, Glen.
Glen Holman
Friend
April 9, 2020
I was with Frank in the Peace Corps. What a guy - truly one of a kind and truly one
of the greatest generation. Frank enjoyed life every day. He gave life 100 per cent
and got 100 per cent.

Vaya bien good friend.
Joe Blackburn
Friend
April 8, 2020
Frank and I worked together in the Dominican Republic and he was a true friend to all of us. No matter where Frank went he was loved by all that he met, especially the kids. They loved to hear him speak is Italian-Spanish. Frank was a mentor, friend to all of us in DR 11. I was happy to visit him a few years ago in Wallingford. We will miss him but he will always be in our hearts.
Michael Warden
Friend
April 7, 2020
My husband John and I are truly sorry about his passing. He was a wonderful, kind man that made everyone feel welcome in his home. He was a good husband, a good father and a genuine war hero. Our hearts go out to his family and all those who loved him.



Gloria Fabale
Friend
April 6, 2020
Frank &amp;Rosz
You will always be in my hear forever. There will not exist any other hero like you.
Rosa Malagon
Family
April 3, 2020
Darrell grant rest in peace and god bless you and all your family sorry for your loss to the family.
Darrell Grant
Friend
April 3, 2020
By far my favorite relative. Was always organizing fun activities for his nieces and nephews. Great athlete, war hero and had a great sense of humor. He was devoted to his friends and family and took care of his father for months before he passed away.
I remember how proud and amazed I was when in his forties he joined the Peace Corps. A true example of the Greatest Generation. He will be missed.
Joseph Paretti
Family
April 3, 2020
Sending you much love at this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Uncle Frank.
Elena Paretti
Family
April 3, 2020
Miss you Mr. Ferrari
Jennifer Fazzone
Friend
April 3, 2020
Mr. Ferrari was a great role model, such an amazing man and what a sense of humor! I was so lucky to have known him and to be apart of of his life. I am lucky to have spent many years as apart of this amazing extended family. He was always so good to me, loving, kind and ready with the best jokes! Lisa, Toni and Alba I love you all.
Jennifer Fazzone
Friend
April 3, 2020
A true American Hero! So very sorry for your loss, he will be missed by All.
Stephanie Cole Keaveney
Friend
