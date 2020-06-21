Frank was an amazing friend! He would always ask if there was anything I needed. Something to eat or drink. Hows your family doing?

I met Frank as I was called to remodel his home. We were friends instantly. He was so talented in so many ways. The stories and accomplishments throughout his life that I was so lucky to hear each time I was with him at his home I will always hold close to my heart. Im going to miss him and I will always cherish the times we were together. Love you Frank!!

Your friend, Glen.

Glen Holman

Friend